How Swimming Became The Only Place Where I Can Drown My Obsessive Thoughts

I started swimming as a baby, first at the local pool. I took to it immediately, or so I’m told, floating and laughing and swimming. All the things good, normal babies do before they know how to worry or yell. From the first year of school, my class had lessons as part of our curriculum in a tiny six-by-twelve-metre indoor pool in a room that was always dark. Still, I was the first in the water and quick to learn more, winning all of the certificates first and outstaying my time. I attended swimming parties eagerly, befriending a girl just because her dad taught diving lessons and I heard she had a pool. Pools were not something people had where I grew up, so how could I pass up such an opportunity? It was all I wanted to do.