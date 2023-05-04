4 Compact Sex Toys To Pack For Your Next Holiday

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
In this dire economy, I don’t blame you for not being able to justify dropping a couple of hundred dollars on a fancy shmancy new sex toy, even if it is in the name of self-care. But what if I told you that there was a way to enjoy the best of both worlds without having to resort to your good old-fashioned fingers?
Introducing Moments Condoms, an Australian-founded sexual health and wellness company responsible for dropping a pretty epic and affordable new range of sex toys where the cheapest vibe is just $60, with the rest of the range coming in hot at under $100.
Specially crafted for those with vulvas in mind, this new four-product addition to the brand’s offering aims to put pleasure at its very core, and make solo play accessible for anyone.
As a special launch month treat, the brand is also throwing in a sneaky 20% off between May 1 and June 30 with the code ‘PLEASURE20‘. So if you're in the market for a sex toy that doesn't break the bank, you'd better get shopping.
Now is probably a good time to mention that all of Moments’ vibes are also compact and offer a long-lasting battery, so if you’re jetting off on a getaway anytime soon, or just need a good gift for your mates, this is the perfect opportunity. With that in mind, here's everything Moments Condoms’ new range has to offer.
Designed to encourage you to take control of your own pleasure, this vibrator features 10 different vibration modes to suit your personal preferences. If you pair that with its tongue-shaped silicone tip, I doubt we need to convince you any further to slide this vibe into your cart.
Next up, we’ve got the Baddie. Offering a dual tip for optimal stimulation and a remote control for hands-free play, this vibe is small, but packs a punch. It also offers up to 80 minutes of solo or couples play on every full charge, which means you won’t have to worry about your vibe going bust in the middle of a solid session.
Made for travelling and on-the-go usage, the compact Vibin’ palm vibrator will take your next vacation to new heights. Just slide it into your checked luggage, and you’re set for your next adventure. It’s got a better battery life than any of the other vibes in the collection, with 120 minutes of usage on a full charge.
Lucky last, we have the Mood vibrator. Featuring two separate ends for double the stimulation, this toy also has not one, not two, but 10 different settings to ensure that you don’t ever get bored. It’s also completely waterproof if you want to take play time to the bath or shower.