How To Get The Most Annual Leave In 2023

With burnout levels higher than ever before, and more young people experiencing ambition burnout, taking time off has never been more vital.
It goes without saying that the first step is making sure you don't waste your annual leave. No good boss ever makes it uncomfortable to ask for a break, even at short notice. The next step is to maximise the value of your annual leave days by converting them into sustained breaks with no emails and no Zoom.
So, whether you fancy an extra staycation or a little more time for self-care, here's how to make the most of your annual leave in 2023.
In January, you can score a nine-day holiday by booking in four annual leave days, because Australia Day lands on Thursday.
These are the days to take off:
Monday 23rd January
Tuesday 24th January
Wednesday 25th January
Friday 27th January
In April, you can enjoy a 10-day break by booking just four days of annual leave. By taking advantage of the Easter bank holiday weekend, you'll be off work from Friday 31st March right the way through to Sunday 9th April.
These are the days to book off:
Monday 3rd April
Tuesday 4th April
Wednesday 5th April
Thursday 6th April
You can also book four days of leave towards the end of April across ANZAC Day to get a nine day break.
These are the days to book off:
Monday 24th April
Wednesday 26th April
Thursday 27th April
Friday 28th April
The King's Birthday is on Monday, 12th June, so booking four days off that week will get you another nine day break. Sadly for WA and QLD dwellers, this break doesn't apply to you.
These are the days to book off:
Tuesday 13th June
Wednesday 14th June
Thursday 15th June
Friday 16th June
And finally, by requesting just three annual leave days over Christmas, you can enjoy a 10-day festive break from 23rd December to 2nd January. Blissful right?
These are the days to take off:
Wednesday 27th December
Thursday 28th December
Friday 29th December
Happy calendar planning!