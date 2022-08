My fear was short-lived, though. As I explored more of my new power tool, I became more comfortable. Was it possible I was a tool person? Though I studiously avoided the handle as I putzed around with the settings, I soon concluded that the hammer's head was genius. Powered by a separate motor (that boasts up to 21 functions), the hammerhead acts as a two-for-one clitoral stimulator, offering vibrations at both ends (in what my Google search tells me are supposed to be the "face" and the "claw"). In layman's terms: one half is flat, to be used like your favourite wand, and the other half is curved and split like bunny ears, to perfectly surround and tickle your clit. Feeling emboldened, I grabbed a bottle of lube and decided to face my fears. Boy, am I glad I did.The hammerhead is everything it promises to be and more. Though the tool is definitely heavy, I was still able to swap back and forth between the flat face and eared claws with ease. The dual sensations were exactly what I needed to warm up — more powerful than my normal clitoral stimulators but not quite as buzzy as my wands. The more I played, the more comfortable I got, and I decided to hell with my hesitancy — it was time to get pounded.