This Is The New It Bag You’ll Be Seeing Everywhere This Summer

As winter starts to wind down, we suddenly become aware of a distinct vibe shift. The days get longer, the sweet scent of jasmine flowers begins to follow us on our lunchtime walks, full-bodied red wines drop off our radars in favour of citrusy cocktails, and sun-soaked rooftop bars are back on the menu.
As for our warmer weather wardrobes, the fabrics become lighter and more billowing and our large totes are swapped for flirty top-handle bags that are easily tucked into the crook of our elbows as we leave the office to visit said rooftop bars. We embrace the new season with gusto, and with it, the new additions to our outfit rotation — all in the pursuit of feeling like a fresh new version of ourselves.
This year, Louis Vuitton has heard our calls, releasing the GO-14, a leather bag that understands our need for versatility with a top handle and a gold chain strap that makes it as easy to sling over your shoulder as it is to wear crossbody when you’re on the go.
If the GO-14 looks vaguely familiar, that’s because it’s inspired by one of Nicolas Ghesquière’s early designs at the French fashion house in 2014, the malletage. The padded crisscross pattern used to adorn the inside of LV trunks, but in the years since, the now-iconic design has featured on leather goods like bags and ready-to-wear pieces, as well as watch straps and shoe soles.
Ghesquière cut his teeth under the watchful eye of Jean-Paul Gaultier in the early 90s, and has been lauded for breathing new life into heritage luxury brands, becoming best known for his use of modern fabrics and sculptural tailoring.
In the GO-14, Louis Vuitton is honouring the fashion house’s signature craftsmanship as much as the creator of its signature print. The bag is pure luxury, made from buttery-soft lambskin with the iconic malletage pattern and a gold LV twist lock that keeps all your important bits and pieces safely stowed inside.
Back to our preference for versatility, there are two sizes available — one for people who prefer a flirty little crossbody bag in summer (and beyond) and a larger size that features a wide top handle and chain-link strap. Conveniently, the top handle can also be converted into a leather pad on the chain, for a comfortable shoulder or crossbody carry.
In reality, the warmer season is merely as an excuse for us to add a new bag to our collection (not that we need much convincing). Regardless of whether we select the smaller size in pastel pink for summer or the larger style in classic black, we’ll be wearing this bag long after daylight savings disappears.