From Cubicle To Comedy Club: Comedian Lizzy Hoo Has The Last Laugh

Like any job in the public sphere, being a comedian exposes you to greater criticism. Hoo constantly reminds herself that while it can get to you, it's "just one opinion" — from a stranger. Being a female comic poses its own challenges, especially due to the long-standing stigma that female comics aren't as funny as men. But when you add in the experience of being a woman of colour, the adversity is multiplied, with racial microaggressions and stereotyping no anomaly to Hoo. She has previously revealed that she's often mistaken for American comedian Ali Wong , but sadly the misidentification also happens on home soil.