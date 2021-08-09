Lady Gaga Just Wore One Of Our Favourite New Zealand Designers

In the leadup to the highly anticipated House of Gucci film, Lady Gaga has not got a single sartorial choice wrong throughout her many public outings. Simultaneously embarking on her final tour with the legendary Tony Bennett, the multi-hyphenate star has been seen sporting a number of breathtaking couture moments, harkening back to her days as a budding icon in outlandish looks and larger-than-life heels.
But while her bold purple Valentino mini dress number turned heads, and her strapless bubble gown from Christopher John Rogers' Spring 2021 collection wowed onlookers, our attention was firmly seized when she stepped out in a slinky, fitted butter yellow dress by a familiar designer, local label Paris Georgia.
Retailing at approximately $705 AUD, the ‘Marlow’ dress in Daffy Yellow is a sculpted dress with a sweetheart neckline, spaghetti straps, and contrast yellow leather binding — a signature of the New Zealand-based label.
Allowing the dress to take centre stage, the singer paired the dress with a sorbet pink Celine bag, nude pumps and diamond earrings.
Launched in 2015, the brand was founded by friends Paris Mitchell Temple and Georgia Cherrie and has shot to success, becoming a favourite of celebrities and fashion bloggers everywhere.
Also a fan of the designer, Kendall Jenner wore the top-and-pant version of Gaga's dress not too long ago, but in black. Lorde and model Candice Swanepoel have rocked the same dress in black, too, while Kate Hudson and Rosie Hungtington-Whitely have worn other items from the designer.