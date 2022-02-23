For so long, I felt like I didn't belong. That I wasn't worthy of holding space to tell my story and to share my culture. I was ashamed and felt the pressure through constant rejection [and felt] that if I were to ever find success in my artist career, I would have to whitewash myself. The only reason why I refused and stuck to my path was due to why I started music in the first place - and that was to be more honest with myself, to find strength in my vulnerability and to break down my inhibitions and socialised shame so that I can then find power and my voice, knowing who I am as a person and as an artist.