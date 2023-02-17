Are You Intuitive Or Are You Insecure?

Guenther says that wherever the message comes from, it’s important to acknowledge it and take it seriously. "I’d encourage folks to not get too caught up in whether or not it’s one or the other," he says. "If something is bothering you or doesn’t feel okay, talk about it with your partner. It may not even be important to say where it’s coming from. We should feel insecure about things that don’t make us feel secure." If your gut feeling is saying 'leave him', you’ll want to ask yourself if this is due to relationship issues or a tendency toward avoidance. If you’re fearful of infidelity in an otherwise healthy relationship, this might look like talking to your partner about your trust issues and boundaries.