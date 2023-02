Are You Intuitive Or Are You Insecure?

Frías says that intuition is both a "complex part of our human experience" and born from experience. "As someone who has studied interpersonal neurobiology, I have come to learn that we all have systems in our bodies, including our mirror neurons [brain cells that fire when an individual performs a particular action and when they observe another person performing the same action], ventral vagus [social engagement bodily system] and central nervous systems, that can detect subtle shifts in others and help us know when we feel safe or when we need to protect ourselves," they say. "As a witch [incorporating magic into their art and conducting ceremonial, divinatory and healing services], I also believe that we are in constant conversation with the world and that can often include spirit guides, ancestors and our higher self." Frías says that women and queer people have become known for these intuitive abilities in part due to necessity, as their safety and security are often dependent on an ability to read others.