The Best Money Advice When You Don’t Have Any Money

Getting advice about what to do with your money, when you don't actually have very much, might be fun — like playing a game of Monopoly. On the other hand, it could also feel soul-wrenching, like watching an episode of Black Mirror that hits too close to home.
But if you don't have a lot of money to spare and want to get on the right track, focus on covering all of your bases instead of investing in the next hot startup or buying property. Clear your immediate financial hurdles out of the way before aspirational investments (those can come much later), through earning more and managing what you do have better, and you'll be a lot better off.