How You Get Wet, Why You Get Wet, & How To Stay Wet

The lubrication your body produces when you’re turned on is different from your everyday vaginal discharge. This kind of lubrication is primarily coming from your Bartholin’s glands, which are located on either side of your vaginal opening, instead of the glands on the walls of your cervix. Your Skene’s glands, which are located near your urethra and also contribute to squirting, might also add some lubrication, too (though not all researchers agree on this). Additionally, your labia will get wet — that’s because when the blood rushes to your genitals, your vulva starts to “sweat," producing extra moisture.