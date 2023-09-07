‘I Ended Up In Emergency’: Seven People On How Severe Periods Impact Their Lives

I've learnt to just accept that there'll be at least two to three days in a month where I'll have to go about my business in pain.



I'm a touring musician and sometimes these will happen on the day of a show or a long travel day and there's nothing I can do about it. Popping a pain-killer when I can feel a cramp coming on can help dull the pain, but the only thing that helps is just waiting out the 24 hours.



I've asked my gynaecologist about this and she's suggested switching pills but at this point, the pill has helped in so many different ways that I don't want to risk starting a new one and experiencing different symptoms. At least I'm familiar with this kind of thing.