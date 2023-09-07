‘I Ended Up In Emergency’: Seven People On How Severe Periods Impact Their Lives

I remember the first time I nearly fainted from period pain.
I was 17 and had awoken to the type of cramps that feel like razor blades slicing you from hip to hip. I stumbled out of my bedroom in a daze.
As my vision went blurry and my legs begin to quiver underneath me, I realised I was standing at the top of a steep, wooden staircase.
I quickly sat down on the top step and put my head between my knees, waiting for the pain to subside enough to crawl to my parent's bedroom.
That was the day I knew something in my cycle was definitely out of the ordinary. A few months later, I was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a condition which affects your hormones, resulting in irregular (often painful) cycles, acne, hirsutism and weight gain.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
In my mid-twenties, when my GP suspected endometriosis, an internal ultrasound revealed that, as well as PCOS, I also had a double whammy of adenomyosis (essentially endo's nasty cousin).
I'm not alone in this by any means. According to one Australian study, more than 90 per cent of those under 25 who menstruate report regular period pain.
From heavy, painful bleeding to being unable to go to work, period pain can be debilitating and life-altering for some people.
If you're someone who suffers from heavy bleeding, you may be more prone to iron deficiency. In fact, people who menstruate are already at a greater risk of iron deficiency due to blood loss. 38% of females aged between 19 and 50 in Australia are low in the mineral, according the AHS.
If you have symptoms of iron deficiency, you may feel fatigued, suffer from brain fog, have shortness of breath or pale skin.
A doctor can diagnose the condition with a blood test and iron tablets like Ferrogen's may help to up your iron to healthy levels.
When it comes to cramps, heat packs and painkillers can be a lifesaver. Whilst these methods may help us to get through the day, getting to the root cause of your pain is incredibly important. See your GP if you're concerned about any menstrual symptoms.
When it comes to cramps, heat packs and painkillers can be a lifesaver. Whilst these methods may help us to get through the day, getting to the root cause of your pain is incredibly important. See your GP if you're concerned about any menstrual symptoms.
If you're feeling alone in your period pain, below, seven women share their own experiences and what can help ease the pain — even if only slightly.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ash, 35, NSW, she/her
Do you have any reproductive disorders/ diseases?
Endometriosis.
What are your severe period symptoms?
Currently (while I wait for the IUD to sort herself out) I'm experiencing one of every symptom, all the time.
When did they start?
[I got] the IUD inserted in January, so it's been a little unpredictable. My insides are also healing from a laparoscopy, but monthly cramping that I had NO idea was endo, was every month for 48 hours since I was 12.
How do they impact your life?
What do you wish more people knew about severe period pain?
That it's debilitating, like, you actually cannot move. It affects your mind, your emotions are all over the place, you just feel completely broken. Then the next day, you might be okay.
What helps to ease your symptoms?
Iron tablets every day for the few days leading up to (and during) bleeding. Also, a heat pack.
Bea, 25, NSW, she/her
Do you have any reproductive disorders/ diseases?
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.
What are your severe period symptoms?
I get debilitating hormonal headaches the week before, and of, my period. It usually feels like I've been hit on one side of my head with an ice pick for at least 24-36 hours.
When did they start?
I've been experiencing them for around two years now. They started in April 2021. All of my other PCOS symptoms have since disappeared (I was diagnosed in 2014), but these have stuck around for some reason.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How do they impact your life?
I've learnt to just accept that there'll be at least two to three days in a month where I'll have to go about my business in pain.
I'm a touring musician and sometimes these will happen on the day of a show or a long travel day and there's nothing I can do about it. Popping a pain-killer when I can feel a cramp coming on can help dull the pain, but the only thing that helps is just waiting out the 24 hours.
I've asked my gynaecologist about this and she's suggested switching pills but at this point, the pill has helped in so many different ways that I don't want to risk starting a new one and experiencing different symptoms. At least I'm familiar with this kind of thing.
I'm a touring musician and sometimes these will happen on the day of a show or a long travel day and there's nothing I can do about it. Popping a pain-killer when I can feel a cramp coming on can help dull the pain, but the only thing that helps is just waiting out the 24 hours.
I've asked my gynaecologist about this and she's suggested switching pills but at this point, the pill has helped in so many different ways that I don't want to risk starting a new one and experiencing different symptoms. At least I'm familiar with this kind of thing.
What do you wish more people knew about severe period pain?
It's really deflating. You can be looking forward to an event or have something coming up that you worked really hard on and period pain will just pop up and put a huge dampener on things. You often find yourself having to weigh up missing out on something you love or having to do it in pain, which sucks.
What helps to ease your symptoms?
Applying a cold pack to my head, lying in a dark room, waiting and knowing it'll be over in a day.
Christine, 28, Vic, she/her
Do you have any reproductive disorders/ diseases?
Endometriosis and PCOS.
What are your severe period symptoms?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Severe debilitating pain, heavy bloating almost all of the time.
When did they start?
Feels like forever, but the earliest dramatic episode that I can remember was about seven years ago, when I was 21.
How do they impact your life?
The earliest dramatic episode that I can remember was traumatic. I had to leave a work shift early due to pain, stumbled onto the train and curled up on the seat, then vomited on the train in front of a mother and child who just looked at me in fear. I immediately rushed to a medical clinic, with no idea why that would happen. I was told by the GP, "Pain can do that." Those words stuck with me.
During a "normal" episode, the pain can stop me in my tracks, forcing me to sit or lie down until it passes, (which can be hours).
If it happens [at a bad time], I have to miss work or social commitments. I worry that this makes me come across as flaky or unreliable. It also obviously affects my financial stability. I've had to take a leave of absence from uni this semester due to needing a laparoscopy for ablation of endometriosis.
The constant bloating affects my body image as well. Once, someone strongly insisted on offering a seat to me on the train. I only realised afterwards that they probably thought I looked pregnant.
What do you wish more people knew about severe period pain?
How debilitating and also distracting it is. It can be hard for me to act normal while feeling like I'm being stabbed in the pelvis. So I may not look the happiest, or the most focused. I may seem inconsiderate at times. But I'm just trying to keep it together.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What helps to ease your symptoms?
Heat packs, painkillers, time.
Alice, 27, WA, she/her
Do you have any reproductive disorders/ diseases?
Undiagnosed endometriosis.
What are your severe period symptoms?
Heavy bleeding, severe bloating, migraines, cramps, and nausea.
When did they start?
When I was about 18, but I'm currently 12 months postpartum and they have gotten even worse since having a baby (nobody tells you things like that or talks about it after birth).
How do they impact your life?
I cannot be present at work or help at home with regular things like bath and dinner time. I literally just want to sleep the five or six days. I get major anxiety and feel miserable the whole time from not feeling well and not being able to do simple, daily things.
What do you wish more people knew about severe period pain?
I wish more women talked about it. Especially more so now that I have had a child. Women have told me they've had the same experiences as me with their periods changing as they became older or after kids. I just thought I was lone weirdo.
What helps to ease your symptoms?
Sleep, tea, hot showers, medication.
Geena, 27, Vic, she/her
Do you have any reproductive disorders/ diseases?
Endometriosis.
What are your severe period symptoms?
Severe pain and bloating.
When did they start?
My pain got significantly worse around 18, but it’s always been very bad.
How do they impact your life?
In 2021, I ended up in emergency after mum found me on the floor at 5am wailing in pain and unable to move after I had tried to get up and go to the bathroom.
After spending a day in hospital, I spent five months with specialists investigating what was going on, and I was finally diagnosed with endometriosis. Since then, my world has been completely flipped upside down as my pain only got worse after surgery to remove some of my endo.
It means that I have days where I am unable to work and function properly. My job is quite physical (I'm a commercial photographer) so I sometimes have to cancel and reschedule jobs just because I’m in so much pain and discomfort.
After spending a day in hospital, I spent five months with specialists investigating what was going on, and I was finally diagnosed with endometriosis. Since then, my world has been completely flipped upside down as my pain only got worse after surgery to remove some of my endo.
It means that I have days where I am unable to work and function properly. My job is quite physical (I'm a commercial photographer) so I sometimes have to cancel and reschedule jobs just because I’m in so much pain and discomfort.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What do you wish more people knew about severe period pain?
I wish people would investigate it and not rest until you have doctors/specialists that work for you and listen to you.
I spent two years prior to being diagnosed with endo trying to investigate what was going on, but almost everyone dismissed me, telling me severe pain was normal. If I had've known about my endo earlier, so much less internal damage would have happened.
I spent two years prior to being diagnosed with endo trying to investigate what was going on, but almost everyone dismissed me, telling me severe pain was normal. If I had've known about my endo earlier, so much less internal damage would have happened.
What helps to ease your symptoms?
Pain killers and eating lots of veggies and fibre-rich foods to keep my digestion happy.
Alexia, 41, Vic, she/her
Do you have any reproductive disorders/ diseases?
Endometriosis and fibroids.
What are your severe period symptoms?
When did they start?
My period's always been painful, but the bleeding started getting heavier in my mid-30s due to endo/fibroids. I've since had surgery which has helped.
How do they impact your life?
Periods were always highly stressful because it was hard to contain the bleeding; this interrupted work and stopped me from being able to do everyday activities. Heavy bleeding left me with iron levels that were “undetectable” — this caused fatigue, severe headaches and impaired cognitive function (lack of focus, poor memory, difficulty finishing sentences etc). This impacted my career.
What do you wish more people knew about severe period pain?
That severe pain is not normal and is very often a sign that there is something else going on; instead of telling women to pop a painkiller and get on with it, we should be advising them to get proper health checks for reproductive health. And that low iron can severely impact your quality of life.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What helps to ease your symptoms?
Iron infusions, surgery and an IUD.
Fern, 27, Vic, she/her
Do you have any reproductive disorders/ diseases?
Endometriosis.
What are your severe period symptoms?
Super heavy bleeding (one pad an hour), bloating, vomiting, severe cramps, and headaches.
When did they start?
Since I started my period. I was put on the pill aged 16 to mask it.
How do they impact your life?
I usually have to call in sick to work on the first day of my period, anxiety before getting my period, bed-bound on the worst days.
What do you wish more people knew about severe period pain?
That I can’t just suck it up, and it’s not ‘just cramps’. Luckily, my partner is amazing and super supportive and is a great advocate for me.
What helps to ease your symptoms?
The end of my period! Usually painkillers if I can keep them down, hot water bottle and cups of tea.
Please note: the medical information in this article is general in nature. Please always consult your GP to obtain advice specific to your medical condition.
Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT