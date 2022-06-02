Relationship sex can be different than single sex. And having a partner can make us feel safe, scared, sensual, or even (sometimes) a bit bored.
Whether you're one month into a casual relationship or ten years into a committed one, intimacy is fluid and personal. Our libidos aren't static, and tons of factors, from medications to expectations, affect desire. The important thing to remember is there isn't one "correct" frequency for sex; we're all so different, and our relationships are all so different. What matters is that we're satisfied.
We asked 30 people in relationships to give us the low-down on their sex lives. Read on to find out what they love and what they wish were different.