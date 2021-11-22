Help! I’ve Become My Flatmate’s Therapist

But these issues are impacting the 'therapists' just as much as their live-in 'clients'. Having been recently made redundant from her job in hospitality, concerns about re-skilling and finding a new role have been at the forefront of Sheila’s thoughts. Yet she makes emotional space for Aaron, which she says saps much of her mental strength for the day, leaving her unable to make much progress on job applications or online courses. "At first I was glad that Aaron trusted me enough to tell me his problems, but now it’s getting to be exhausting," she says. "I even have to schedule when he should knock on my door for my own sanity." Sheila adds that even though she stopped seeing her own therapist over a year ago, Aaron’s incessant negativity caused her existing generalised anxiety disorder (GAD) to intensify and force her to seek treatment again.