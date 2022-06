That doesn't mean you just have to wish for your sexual arousal to go away, though. Dr. Stubbs suggests turning that energy into something productive. Not necessarily productive for work, but definitely for having great sex once you leave the office. "Send a hot sext to your partner and be like 'Oh my gosh, I had this boring meeting but I was so turned on. Just thinking about you made the time fly by,'" she says. That way, being aroused at work might become a blessing rather than a burden. Sure, it sucks to be turned on when you can't do anything about it, but building suspense can make having sex even more exciting when you get home.