I went on a trip to Bali with a group of six or seven friends, and it was super quiet because a volcano had just erupted and no flights could get in (our flight was basically the last arrival from Australia). On our first night out, I met a guy from London who was insanely lovely and so funny. We hit it off and he came back to our villa that night — he drove his moped behind our taxi because my friends wouldn’t let me ride on the moped, bless them. The next night, I dragged a friend 45 mins away to a club he was at just to see him, and again, he came back to our villa. The day after that, his friends and my friends all went to Potato Head beach club together, and I was literally obsessed with him. Day after that, I got Bali Belly so didn’t get to see him, and then he left Bali the day after that. We spoke for a few days after parting ways, but it was silly to chat since I knew I’d never see him again! My friends and I still bring him up all the time — he was a bloody angel!