The Hottest Brow Gel Right Now Can Be Bought From Your Local Supermarket

With curly, unruly brows that can't be left to their own devices, I've tried a lot of brow gels. But after trialling what feels like every brow gel under the sun, I still hadn't found the one that ticked all my boxes: it can't be crunchy or sticky, flake off, and it must be able to cope under the pressure of the day, rather than limply sitting atop my brow hairs.
That was until my sister dragged me into a Chemist Warehouse and insisted I try Schwarzkopf's got2b Glued 4 Brows & Edges, a holy grail product that's praised on TikTok for achieving an effortless feathered brow look — without the higher price point of its competitors.
Schwarzkopf got2b Glued 4 Brows & Edges
The cult product was originally released as a water-resistant spiking gel and hairspray that makeup aficionados learnt over time could also serve as a brow-taming product. Schwarzkopf took the hint in 2021, creating the dedicated brow product with a similar formulation, and packaging it like a mascara tube with a spoolie for easy application and portability.
Its wand applicator is dual-sided, with raised and flat sides that allow you to run it through brows, and also tidy up your flyaways and edges for sleek buns or emergency hair control on the humid La Niña days ahead.
For brows, the gel feels less tight and temperamental than last year's soap brow trend, and my favourite hack for a more natural look is to go over it with a second, clean spoolie to add a bit more oomph back into the hairs. That is, if a laminated style isn't what you're going for. Also, swiping any residue against the rim of the tube before applying product to the brows is a good precautionary step to prevent any rare white specks from manifesting, particularly if you have darker brows.
The reviews speak for themselves, with over 2000 happy customers on Amazon rating it an average of four-and-a-half stars out of five in Australia. People have also commented that the gel stayed in place when exercising and while at work (including a barista facing steam all day), with one person commenting that it was even perfect for holding decorative pearls on their hair ahead of festival season.
It is literally the perfect product for holding your brows — they don’t budge all day.
Schwarzkopf promises a 72-hour hold, and while I've never braved a three-day fiasco with it on, I've been pleasantly surprised with how easy it is to wash out at the end of the day. Even when I absentmindedly paw at my face, I'm yet to notice any unsightly residue peel off my brows in return. (Though, it's worth wiping any excess of the gel off that may land on your forehead while applying, especially if you're wearing foundation.)
The biggest pro for me is being able to pop into any major store to stock up — although my tube is still going strong after six months of use. Alongside Chemist Warehouse, the brow gel is also available at Woolworths, Big W, and Coles, and can often be found on sale, so I have the luxury of either ordering it online or dropping one in my basket when grocery shopping.
They do not move with this. After a lot of searching, I've finally found my favourite.
My colleague and Refinery29 Australia Managing Editor Angela Law is also a ride-or-die for got2b brow gel, after using the spiking gel for years, which she said worked just as well but is admittedly far less convenient.
"When it comes to brow gels, I want the strongest hold possible, to the point that I'd resort to using a glue stick if brow gel was outlawed tomorrow," she said.
"Because of this passion, I've tried many, many brow gels, but this got2b formula is the only one that doesn't have my brow hairs drooping sadly by lunchtime, or getting all mussed up with the lightest touch. In short: it's by far the strongest hold I've tried, and that's what I want and need in a brow gel."
Am I sold for life? Absolutely. And for half the price of what I would usually drop on an eyebrow gel, it's a win-win situation all around.