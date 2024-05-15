The $15 Makeup Product That Makeup Artists Are Loving At Fashion Week

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
There's nothing like getting a beauty product recommendation from a friend. Whether it's their favourite smudge-proof red lipstick, a mascara that doesn't flake off by lunchtime, or a nail polish that actually lasts more than a day before chipping — we welcome them all.
But when a makeup artist endorses a product — and particularly at an event like Australian Fashion Week, where every product needs to perform under stress — well, that's a recommendation that really holds weight. At this year's event, we've spent quite a bit of time snooping around backstage to track down products that do just that, and we've uncovered an affordable gem that's already an R29 favourite.
Eagle eyes (or fans of concrete-hold brow gels) may have already spotted the fluorescent yellow tube of brow gel in the photo above, but if you're unacquainted, I'm excited for you. Spotted backstage at Rory William Docherty on Monday, EM on Holiday on Tuesday and Alix Higgins on Wednesday (a full sweep), the got2b Glued brow gel, $14.99, has been tasked with keeping models' brows looking effortlessly fluffy and not at all crispy, despite the aforementioned concrete-like staying power.
From personal experience, I know that this brow gel can be used to create extreme brows, but that isn't the look artists were shooting for at these three shows. At each show, the brows looked tamed but effortlessly so, and didn't have that over the top laminated look many people are turning away from in 2024.
There are many things to love about this product, even beyond the ringing makeup artist endorsement. The formula dries down clear, and though it can seem on the gloopier side when pulling the wand out of the tube, a quick wipe to remove excess product fixes this quickly.
The product also leaves brows looking defined and set in place without looking crispy or like they have obvious product slathered on, though, when applied liberally, it lends a slightly wet (not to be confused with greasy) look to the brows that pairs beautifully with a dewy makeup look.
The got2b brow gel is one of my personal favourites and I recommend it to anyone who will listen, so spotting it in the backstage kit of multiple makeup artists throughout Fashion Week has only further encouraged me to spread the word even further than my DMs.
In case you need further convincing, the price is right too; it usually retails for $25, but Chemist Warehouse often sells it for $15, like this week. Plus, the tube contains 16ml of product, which is comparatively massive compared to many other brands that only pump their tubes with around 5ml. I usually find the product starts going a little bit too gloopy before running out, though that's generally after about six months of use.
The fact that it's designed to use on edges only sweetens the deal, and I love stashing a tube in every handbag, so I can touch up my slick bun on the go as needed. As for my brows, they never need touching up with this product.