We Need To Omit These Fat Sex Myths Now

Ask yourself: Do you have pain receptors? Can you tell when uncomfortable twinges strike your body, and do they nudge you to reposition and reconfigure? If so, then this myth is an elementary fallacy that should already be crumpled up and thrown into the nearest fat-shaming bin. Partners of all sizes need to feel each other out to figure out what positions will be most comfortable, and body size should be exonerated from the ouches that may come from having consensual sex as long as you’re an adult with the capacity to understand when something hurts. After all, it doesn’t take any weight at all for a spry elbow to dig itself into some part of me hard enough that I need to (and do) vocalise my irritation. This is kind of just how sex works, you guys.