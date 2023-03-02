R29 Editor Picks: The Fashion & Beauty Items We’re Buying In March

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
This month, we say farewell to summer and ease into the cool breeze that March offers. The days are still long (thank you daylight savings!) but we're not yet seeing the falling leaves as autumn turns the corner.
March is a time to hit the ground running: having settled back into the routine of work after the busy end of year, of planning holidays to chase the sun and looking forward to catching up with friends while it's not too unbearably cold yet.
The transitional season change can be confusing — we want to grasp onto the brightness that summer brings, while also being drawn to darker, sultrier palettes in our wardrobes. We start to reach for light layering pieces and begin transitioning our skincare to heavier consistencies and lighter shades in our makeup bags.
From the bright handbags we're wearing on the town, to husky scents that toe the line between masculine and feminine, here are the Refinery29 Australia team's top 20 style and beauty picks for the month of March.