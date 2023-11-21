At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
While the sale event that is Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until, well, Friday, it seems that just about every big-name brand and retailer on the Internet has started the party early. This means online shopping right now can be seriously overwhelming.
That's where we come in. We're here to help you sift through the sales to help determine where your hard-earned money would be best spent. Whether it's finding a top-up of your favourite skincare products (hello, Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Serum), or looking for the perfect Christmas gift set for someone special, we've found the best deal for it.
Speaking of which, luxury beauty brand Estée Lauder is having a 20% off sale on its best-selling beauty and skincare products, plus, the brand is offering a free gift set when you spend over $149.
This means you can get viral TikTok products like the Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex or the Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF 10 at a discounted rate.
All you have to do to activate the discount is sign up (for free) for the E-List Loyalty program. Once you're signed up, you'll have access to all kinds of discounts and special offers.
All discounts will be applied at the checkout, so all prices mentioned below and displayed online are yet to be discounted. You'll also need to log in to your E-List Loyalty account for your discount to be applied.
Allow us to walk you through our top picks from Estée Lauder's Black Friday sale.
If you're on the hunt for a luxury day cream, Estée Lauder's Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Soft Creme Moisturizer is it.
Formulated to leave your skin feeling hydrated without feeling heavy on the skin.
Those of us whose lips are still cracked from winter might benefit from a nourishing treatment like this lip oil serum.
It's formulated to feel luxurious yet weightless and not tacky at all — and one swipe seals in hydration to help your lips feel soft, supple and soothed.
Speaking of lips, if you're adding anything to your cart from Estée Lauder's sale, it should be one of their lush liners.
Not only does it come in 14 shades, but it also has a brush on the other end, so you can blend, blur and define your liner.
Of course, that means you should also add the matching lipstick to your cart, or a contrasting one if you're going for those Y2K vibes.
We're big fans of Estée Lauder's eye balm.
It's formulated to improve firmness and elasticity around the eye area while reducing fine lines and puffiness.
This little baby works double time working as both a cleanser and a purifying mask.
The creamy formula lathers into a nice foam cleanser that gently removes makeup and other impurities without drying out the skin or making it all tight.
If you want to use it as a mask, simply massage it into dry skin, wait three minutes and rinse.
It feels like we're all trying to boost the health of our lashes lately, and the Estée Lauder serum is 20% off right now.
It's formulated with a thickening complex that includes 16 amino acids, rice protein, panthenol and hyaluronic acid, so with consistent use, it should help your lashes and brows grow fuller, thicker and longer.
It's also worth mentioning that when you spend over $149, you'll also get a free five-piece gift that includes goodies like the Perfectly Clean Cleanser, 30ml, the Advanced Night Repair Multi-Recovery Complex, 7ml, the Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Crème, 7ml, the Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Eye Balm, 7ml, and a Limited Edition Cosmetic Bag. Cute!
Keen to shop Estée Lauder's full Black Friday sale? Head here. Just don't forget to sign up to secure your discount.