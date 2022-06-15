5 Sex Toy Sales We’re Lusting After This Month

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Whether your current vibrator collection is in dire need of refreshing or there's a particular toy you've been eyeing for a while now, this latest round of sex toy sales is your time to shine, baby.
Everything from vibrators, dildos and butt plugs, to condoms, lube and lingerie are all currently slashed by up to 70%. And we're talking about the good stuff here; cult-favourite brands like Lovehoney, Wild Secrets, Vush, Frenchie and more are all getting in on the action.
To help you in your orgasm-inducing endeavours, we've outlined everything you need to know about the ongoing sales and even thrown in a few of our top recommendations to help get you started.
If you're a fan of the Frenchie Double Entendre, we've got some good news for you. From now until this Saturday, you can score 30% off the entire range. Plus, 10% off all sales will go to Pride Australia throughout the sale period.
We can always count on our friends over at Lovehoney to host a lush sex toy sale. Right now, you can score up to 50% off a range of cult favourite sex toy brands like We-Vibe, Womanizer, Lelo and more.
VUSH is currently offering 50% off the best-selling Majesty 2 vibrator as a part of Global Wellness Month. The Majesty 2 comes with five varying levels and 10 different patterns, so you can find a vibe that tickles your fancy.
The same can be said for the folks at Wild Secrets, who are slashing up to 70% off big-name brands like Vush, Satisfyer, Adam and Eve, and more.
Kisskill Lingerie is having a sale where you can score up to 70% off lingerie, sleepwear, silk, accessories, leather harnesses and more.