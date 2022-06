Struggling with mental health problems is common among endometriosis patients, one in five of whom also have a diagnosis of depression and almost a third of whom live with anxiety . Despite this prevalence, current data shows that the management of mental health of patients with gynaecological conditions is poor, chiefly because doctors don’t know how to bring up these conversations. A study in 2014 – one of the few to look into the intersection of gynaecological conditions and mental health – confirmed that people with some of the most common gynaecological conditions, including polycystic ovary syndrome , premenstrual syndrome and chronic pelvic pain, are likely to struggle with their mental health as a direct result of their condition. The same study found that gynaecological health professionals lack the confidence or skill to ask questions about these issues so vital discussions about wellbeing and the treatment of mental health problems go unspoken.