Period Romance Eiffel Is No ‘French Titanic’ & That’s For The Best

Is there much truth in it all? Director Martin Bourboulon admits he was "freely inspired" by the historical facts, such as the way in which Gustave Eiffel became an unpopular figure in Paris the second construction started, with locals calling the tower a "truly tragic street lamp" . The star-crossed lovers element is a little more fictitious, not that this matters too much; Titanic similarly embellished a monumental historical event. But Titanic focused on two anonymous, ordinary individuals amid some 2,200 passengers, which makes it more believable because we can construct our own narratives and possibilities. "They could have existed!" we plead, exasperated, to weirded-out friends and colleagues. The second the focus turns to decorated historical individuals whose entire biographies are just a few clicks away on Wikipedia, it takes away from the plausibility. We viewers demand mystery and intrigue!