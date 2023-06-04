Over the past decade, I’ve had an inadvertent lesson on love, whilst learning to love myself. I’ve learnt that sometimes people appear in our lives to teach us something or hold a mirror to the wounded parts of ourselves. At times, despite the toxicity of it, I mourn the blissful ignorance that was once there, before I knew a spark is my nervous system going off-kilter, or knowing that I was attracted to the same type of man with a different face. Now, I’m looking for a congruence that’s worlds apart from what I once sought and it takes work. I now know that the pursuit of love can be simultaneous to healing and I’m thankful to my traumas for the clarity it's given me.