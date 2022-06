What To Know Before You Ask Your Partner To Come Inside You

The pill does provide pretty good protection against pregnancy. According to Planned Parenthood, only 9 out of 100 people get pregnant each year when using the pill. Because it's not 100% foolproof, it's always ideal to layer up with an additional form of protection, like condoms . Birth control also doesn't protect against another key issue that comes with going bareback — STDs. If you're with a casual partner, use condoms in addition to your hormonal birth control. But if you're in a long-term monogamous relationship and don't want to use condoms, make sure you keep up to date with regular STD screenings.