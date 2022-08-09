Celebrity Obsession Was Just A Replacement For My Other Addictions

I could regale you with the many stories of drunken nights out that might seem, to the average drinker, to be an obvious turning point in me realising that my behaviour was becoming increasingly dangerous and harmful. My real rock bottom was far less eventful. It was that quiet voice inside my head that kept whispering to me. Something wasn’t right. The emotional and spiritual emptiness I felt. The internal loneliness. That my life had started to feel like Groundhog Day. The same binges in the same places. I was starting to worry that it wouldn’t change. I was going to repeat the same sad cycles over and over. I didn’t know I had another option. I certainly didn’t see myself as an addict. Those were the folk on park benches, the morning drinkers who glugged discount beer to quell the shakes.