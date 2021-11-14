FreedBritney: Britney Spears Finally Released From 13-Year Conservatorship

On Friday, LA judge Brenda Penny ruled that the controversial legal arrangement denying the singer agency over her own affairs was "hereby terminated" with immediate effect. According to the BBC, no parties involved opposed Spears' request to end the conservatorship.
Sharing jubilant footage of #FreeBritney protestors celebrating outside the courtroom, the singer described Friday as "the best day ever". "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," she wrote.
Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021
🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L
The conservatorship was set up in 2008 by the singer's father, Jamie Spears, amid apparent concerns over her mental health. In August a palpably angry Spears told a court that the arrangement – which for many years gave her father control over virtually all of her personal and business decisions – was "abusive" .
Jamie Spears' role in the conservatorship had diminished somewhat in recent years. In September he was suspended from it with immediate effect, which fans hailed as a major milestone in Spears' journey to freedom.
The singer's conservatorship had come to heightened global attention since 2019, thanks in no small part to the fan-led #FreeBritney movement. Several documentaries have examined the singer's case and the US conservatorship system generally, which exists to help elderly or infirm people who may be be struggling to deal with their personal and financial affairs.
Friday's news to end the conservatorship was greeted rapturously by fans and women's rights activists alike. Labour MP Sarah Owen tweeted: "Some will view this as pop fluff but it’s important. Control of a woman’s life and finances is abuse. It can happen to anyone, including the rich and famous."
Spears' friend Paris Hilton also tweeted in support of the singer, writing: "You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come!"
Let's hope Spears – a woman who has always been so much more than her conservatorship – can now live her life exactly how she sees fit.