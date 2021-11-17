4 Skin-Brightening Ingredients That’ll Give You An Instant Glow

Skin dullness can occur for a variety of reasons — from sun damage to a poor night's sleep, there are so many factors that can leave us feeling unsatisfied with the lacklustre state of our skin. Dullness is generally characterised by dryness, an uneven tone and a lack of radiance – we've all experienced that feeling of 'meh' between breakout-mode and thriving glow.
While having 'glowing' skin means something different to everyone (as it should), there are vital ingredients that can boost the brightness of our skin and help maintain an even tone. If dullness is the current issue you're looking to target in your skincare routine, consider focusing on these key ingredients.
Alpha-Hydroxy Acids
What are Alpha-Hydroxy Acids?: Alpha-Hydroxy Acids generally take the form of glycolic, citric and lactic acid. While they're naturally derived from fruit, nuts, milk and sugar, in skincare products they're usually synthetic.
What are the benefits of Alpha-Hydroxy Acids?: Studies have shown they work by removing the top layers of dead skin cells, increasing the thickness of deeper layers of skin and promoting firmness. Others have suggested that AHA's ability to increase skin cell renewal can help reverse the impacts of skin ageing caused by microinflammation triggered by UV irradiation and external pollutants.
How can you use Alpha-Hydroxy Acids best?: Products like Ole Henriksen's Glow2OH Toner that include AHAs have been proven to reduce the look of dark spots in 7 days (as based on an 8-week independent clinical study.)
Niacinamide
What is niacinamide?: Sometimes referred to as Vitamin B3, niacinamide is a skincare all-rounder that'll find a safe home in all skincare routines. We've sung its praises in the past — Dr. Ewoma Ukeleghe, a medical and cosmetic doctor, explained to Reinfery29 US previously that, "clinical studies have shown that niacinamide can improve excess sebum production, the appearance of pores and fine lines, and keep the skin's barrier intact."
This means that it prevents water loss from the skin, which helps in preventing dryness, redness and itching, leading to an overall healthier skin surface.
What are the benefits of niacinamide?: According to this 2016 review of the impacts of niacinamide, it was found to be effective in reducing the blotchiness of the skin, the yellowing of the skin as well as a reduction in the signs of hyperpigmentation.
Niacinamide has also been known to act as an antioxidant, can improve epidermal barrier function, decrease skin hyperpigmentation and reduce fine lines and wrinkles, according to various studies.
How can you use niacinamide best?: It's been suggested that niacinamide can be applied at any time in your regimen (morning or evening will do the trick), but is most beneficial in leave-on formulas, such as serums or toners.
Glycerin
What is Glycerin?: While it may be considered an old-school ingredient, glycerin is an ingredient that's well worthy of it's classic status in the skincare world. According to dermatologist Hadley King, "It attracts and binds water, which makes it a key component to an effective moisturizer. Think of a humectant like glycerin as a kind of sponge that infuses moisture into the skin, keeping it plump and hydrated."
What are the benefits of using Glycerin?: There are multiple benefits to using glycerin. Studies have suggested that glycerin may be helpful in the humectant's moisture-absorbing properties, making it a useful addition in just about any formula to draw hydration to the skin. When paired with emollients (like squalene and ceramides), and occlusives (like petrolatum and lanolin), glycerin helps attract moisture while the other ingredients work in tandem to help lock it in.
How can you use Glycerin best?: Refinery29 US has previously reported that, "While you can buy straight-up glycerin to add to your existing products, experts also say that you can find many with the ingredient already in the formula." It's also been recommended to use hand-sanitisers with a glycerin-base, as they can help keep the skin moisturised.
Vitamin C
What is Vitamin C?: Vitamin C is an antioxidant, known for its ability to aid in the skin's natural regeneration process and repair damaged skin cells.
What are the benefits of Vitamin C: We probably don't need to explain the benefits of Vitamin C again — but we'll continue to sing its praises from the rooftops. "Vitamin C is a potent natural antioxidant that promotes healthy skin by fighting and neutralizing free radicals," said dermatologist Shari Sperling, DO.
Its other benefits include its anti-inflammatory properties, its ability to potentially even out skin discolouration and hyperpigmentation by inhibiting melanin synthesis through an enzyme and can help stimulate collagen production.
How can you use Vitamin C best?: We've done the rounds on serums and moisturisers with a Vitamin C base, so it might be time to graduate to something new. To reduce the look of dark circles under the eyes, trying out a deeply hydrating cream like Ole Henriksen's Banana Bright Eye Crème with a deep Vitamin C concentration could help.
