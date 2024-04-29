Beyoncé Is Right: My Hair Isn’t Anyone’s Business

Considering the positive impact of the natural hair movement and the notable push towards promoting hair health rather than length over the years, the discourse about who can and can’t grow hair feels old-fashioned and boring. And in truth, I find it uncomfortable that Beyoncé had to prove she had natural inches to legitimise her brand in the first place. I don’t think a white artist with a hair brand would be asked to do the same, even though Black women are not the only ones who wear wigs and weaves and pieces. For me, the Black haircare space in 2024 is limitless and expressive no matter how we choose to present it.