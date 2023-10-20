Peptide Cream Is Trending — Here Are Our Favourites

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Whether you consider yourself a skincare expert or an enthusiast, one thing is for sure: the beauty space can be a confusing one, especially when it comes to all of the different terms. Collagen, antioxidants, and more recently peptides — you see these words popping up all over and know what they do for the most part, but how do you find which one is best for you and your skin specifically?
In my experience with skincare, when you take a step back, you start to understand that most of the marketing jargon is interconnected which is to say, if you know about collagen — even in the most general terms — you're just about there on peptides.
The tl;dr: A peptide is a short-chain amino acid that, on a cellular level, helps build proteins, like collagen. So, it makes sense that you'd want them in your skin-care routine and why brands bold 'peptide' on a label. Moreover, peptides are especially trendy at the moment — peptide moisturiser feels a bit like what vitamin C was a few years ago. So, we've amassed a helpful guide on how to shop for peptide skincare based on your needs.
