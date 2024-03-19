At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
In our extremely biased opinion, beauty products make the best Mother's Day gifts. Hear me out. Not only is there a gift for any budget, but a beauty present is one that is guaranteed to add some much-deserved luxury into Mum's day, no matter what you get her.
A lush shower oil will help her to treat her body with kindness during what might otherwise be a utilitarian routine. Meanwhile, a luxurious scented candle (yes, it counts as beauty) will elevate her living room from mundane to special, and a gorgeous set of nail polishes will remind her to take some time out to treat herself regularly.
Ahead are 15 beauty gifts that the Refinery29 Australia team has tried and tested as presents for their mums, so you can be sure you're grabbing yours a treat they'll really love this Mother's Day.