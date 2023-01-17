The A-spot is a part of female pleasure that we barely ever discuss, but it deserves its day in the sun. That said, before we talk about the A-spot, we need to have a quick chat about the clitoris.
Contrary to popular belief, the clitoris goes far beyond the small nubbin you see at the tippy top of the vulva. The clitoris extends inside the body up to five full inches and it is roughly the size of the average penis (go figure). It has legs and bulbs that sit under the labia and reach back into the abdomen.
Every single orgasm is clitorally based. Yep. You heard that correctly. Every single orgasm. Even the beloved G-spot is part of the clitoris: It is the apex, the back part of the clitoris that sits near the urethral sponge and ducts. And, you guessed it, the A-spot is part of the clitoris, too!
Here is what you need to know about the A-spot, where it is, what it does, and how you can find it.
The A-spot is the clitoris, too? How?
The A-spot, the Anterior Fornix Erogenous zone, is an area of pleasurable sensitivity located at the very back end of the clitoris (the internal part). It hovers just above the cervix, at the way, way back of the vagina. Why is this little guy called the A-spot? Well, other than the “A” in Anterior Fornix Erogenous zone, it can also be reached during anal sex. Yep, you heard that correctly. The clitoris can be stimulated during anal sex.
All that hoopla about how women don’t like anal is decidedly untrue. Of course, not every woman enjoys anal penetration, but for those women who love it — the clitoris is stimulated during anal sex and she has orgasms this way.
How do you find the A-spot?
To be clear, you can find the A-spot without going through the butt. To find it, wash your hands with a mild soap and warm water. Insert one or two fingers all the way inside of your vagina. When you feel a hard spot at the back of the vagina, where you can not penetrate any further, you’ve reached the cervix. The cervix separates the vagina from the uterus.
Take your fingers and move them across the area with a degree of firmness that is comfortable for you. It will feel either pleasurable, strange, or possibly like a sense of general fullness. Every person’s experience will be dependent on their body. Some people find this area extremely sensitive and love having it touched, but others may not. The same is true of the G-spot. It’s simply not every person’s cup of sexual tea.
It’s about pressure, not nerves.
Despite popular misconceptions, the vagina is not where orgasms happen. In fact, the vagina has nearly no nerves in it at all. According to Dr. Laurie Mintz in her book, Becoming Cliterate, a woman could technically undergo a small surgery in the vagina without anesthesia and be totally fine. I’ll happily opt out, thank you. The point is, the clit is where the nerves are, not the vagina.
The vagina does, however, experience pleasure in a different way. It isn’t touch sensitive, it is pressure sensitive. This is why you might find intercourse or penetration with a toy or fingers so pleasurable, the pressure sensitive nerves are ignited.
How does this connect to the A-spot? While the A-spot is a part of the clitoris, it is reached through pressure, not basic touch or rubbing like the external clitoris or G-spot.
How does this relate to anal sex?
The pressure-based pleasure found within the A-spot links directly to anal sex. Because of its location at the back end of the clitoris, near the cervix, it is also essentially pushed against the rectum. Did you know the vagina and rectum were neighbors? Surprise!
When you have anal sex, the penis or dildo can indirectly stimulate the A-spot by pushing against the rectum and vaginal wall, where the A-spot lives. Again, this won’t work for every woman, but for those who especially like anal sex, it’s likely their A-spot is in on the action.
The A-spot has many wonders. Despite being a mostly untapped pleasure center, Dr. Chua Chee Anne, the A-spot pioneer who discovered this blessed area, found that stimulating the A-spot can increase lubrication in women and help relieve vaginal dryness. Enjoy!