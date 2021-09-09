Today, people all over the world are celebrating the sixth annual International Day of Friendship, which was launched by the U.N. in 2011 "with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities." Because friendship plays such an integral role in the human experience, and recent research by the University of Carolina actually suggests that maintaining strong social bonds can increase life expectancy by reducing a number of health risks, it's no surprise that we often find ourselves really investing in TV shows which feature at their core, some kind of water-tight rapport. So to celebrate the U.N.'s International Day of Friendship, here's a selection of our favourite small screen BFFs. Kimmy and Titus from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: In an early episode of the hit Netflix comedy, Kimmy Schmidt is told by her new roommate, gay aspiring actor Titus Andromedon, that him giving her a makeover "is the pact between my kind and yours - and in exchange, you buy us brunch sometimes." It's a typically witty line from the Tina Fey-created show, but there's a lot more to Kimmy and Titus's relationship than the clichéd idea of a "gay best friend." His street smarts are crucial to her ability to adjust to a very different life in New York City, while her unwavering optimism helps to sweeten some of his natural cynicism.