I’m Happy Being Single, But…

Conflicting thoughts around being happy single while longing for a partner can be tricky to process. Caroline Plumer, psychotherapist at CPPC London , sees clients “struggle to hold two ideas in tension, and accept that more than one thing can be true at the same time.” Thoughts and feelings, especially when it comes to the emotionally charged topics surrounding love, often can’t be boiled down to one thing. “Romance, sex and relationship can go hand in hand, but can also be very separate,” Plumer explains. “It’s possible to crave intimacy and romance whilst being very content with single life. You may miss physical touch, or the feeling of having someone compliment you and make you feel special. You may also miss the comfort and affirmation that comes with someone knowing you really well, and really seeing and understanding you.” Meanwhile, you’re happy being single and are in no rush to recruit someone as your partner. “All these feelings are perfectly normal.”