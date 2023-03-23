‘Choke Me Daddy:’ The Dangerous Truth About Breath Play Memes

And for those who aren’t interested in choking, you can actually set those boundaries before any erotic contact happens. You can say: 'Here's what I'm up for tonight!' before kissing even begins. You can also make a "yes, no, maybe" list with a partner before sex. Or, you can be extra clear and try a statement like: “If and when we decide to get intimate or have sex, I need you to know that choking, touching my throat, or trying to restrict my breathing is never ok with me.” If you get pushback from a lover, it’s a clear sign they aren’t a safe person to be with, as you should never feel shamed or pressured for expressing your limits and preferences. But establishing any sexual boundaries before intimacy will help ensure you and your lovers are on the same page. Communicating before sex can be especially helpful in a world where many women, trans, and queer folks have been socialised to say yes in the moment to pacify or please others. Also, know that saying no is also okay at any point in a sexual encounter. In a situation where nonconsensual choking is already happening to you, you can still say no, or push their hands away from your neck. And even if you consented initially, you can change your mind. Remember: not wanting to be choked doesn’t make you a prude or spoilsport — it’s unacceptable to be choked without previous discussion and explicit in-the-moment consent.