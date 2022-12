Jusu establishes Nanny’s premise fairly early and subsequently spends most of her time laying out the devastating toll that Aisha’s time as a nanny takes on her well-being, specifically on her identity as a parent. This tale, which Jusu revealed in an interview was inspired in part by her own mother and by the storytelling of Jennifer Kent’s The Babbadook, is about a mother’s dreams — and the ways in which pursuing them can quickly become her worst nightmare. Nanny is undeniably a supernatural horror story, with Jusu’s very intentional utilisation of some eerie diasporic spiritual elements informing much of this disquieting plot. But its horrors are as practical as they are shadowy, reflected in the draining nature of Aisha’s work. It’s not just the water spirit that is chasing Aisha at every turn; there’s also a permanent fatigue threatening to overwhelm her. Hustling over time to make ends meet is exhausting. Getting exploited by white people is exhausting. Not being able to be an active mother to her own child while taking care of someone else’s is exhausting. Here, we see the metaphysical and the physical begin to blur into one another; it’s almost as if Aisha's chilling visions are a manifestation of the emotional undoing that has resulted from this painful new chapter of her life.