Saturn Retrograde Is Over & It’s Time To Start Our Next Chapter

Saturn’s direct motion will also coincide with the solar eclipse in Scorpio. "Eclipses can bring about significant life changes so when an eclipse falls this close to a major planetary change of direction, we typically see a great surge of energy in the world and our own lives," Hale says. "Since this is the case, buckle your seat belts and get ready for the ride as we begin to move forward on important matters once again." It may be a bit of a bumpy ride, but this planetary happening will help propel us into our next chapter.