Saturn Retrograde Is Over & It’s Time To Start Our Next Chapter

Now that Saturn is direct, we're able to see what we've learned from this reflective period and use that to move forward — as long as we've been productive, of course. "What goes around comes around, and we are first learning that if we have behaved badly during the retrograde, then karma has come back, full circle to teach us a lesson," says Lisa Stardust , astrologer and author of The Love Deck . "Being that Saturn is the teacher of the zodiac, we can expect to learn many insightful lessons about ourselves, the way we treat others, as well as how we act in society."