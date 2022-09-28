Venus In Libra Is The Best Time For Love — What Does It Mean For You?

Again, since Venus is the Planet of Love and Libra is the sign most associated with love, that's where we'll feel the biggest impact. "It only makes sense that Venus is Libra is a favourable transit when it comes to relationships and dating," says Syd Robinson, astrologer and author of Who Do the Stars Say You Are? "During this roughly month-long period, you can expect things to be easy, warm, and peaceful in your relationship. You and your honey bear boo thang might find yourselves with a more packed social schedule than usual, and may even have to turn down plans with others since you just truly do not have the time!"