The Beauty Community Has An Unsolicited Advice Problem

As everyone knows, going viral isn’t necessarily a good thing, especially on TikTok. Recently, nurse practitioner Miranda Wilson ( @np.miranda ) made a video that appeared to be a departure from her usual content about cosmetic injections . Typically, her short videos focus on advice on treatments like Botox and dermal filler , and how to prevent mishaps — normal topics an injector may share. But this particular video was about a celebrity: Natalia Dyer, known for her role as Nancy in Stranger Things. Wilson walked her followers through what she would do if she were to work on the actress. By the end of the video, Dyer’s face had taken on a completely different shape — her strong, square jawline shaved down into a generic heart shape via a Photoshopped mockup.