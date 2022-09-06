The Beauty Community Has An Unsolicited Advice Problem

We don’t need to burn Wilson at the stake. She made a mistake; hopefully she learned from it. But in this episode of Gloss Angeles, we dissect how we got to the point where creators (and even regular people) feel comfortable critiquing others, providing unsolicited feedback on everything from how someone looks to their personal beauty regimens. We’d like to hope these critics are well-meaning, only intending to impart helpful advice and suggestions. But does it matter when the person you're critiquing didn’t ask for help, especially when you’re interrupting their video to do so?