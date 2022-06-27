Rally In Solidarity: Every Roe v. Wade Abortion Rights Protest Happening In Australia

On Friday the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade — the 1973 landmark decision that legalised abortion in the US.
This means that many American people could be left without the option of having an abortion depending on where they live, as states will make their own laws about whether abortion is illegal and up to what point in a pregnancy. In fact, 26 states are now certain or likely to implement abortion bans.
As women in the US have learnt this horrifying news, many in Australia have watched on, outraged by what is happening overseas. Now, a series of nationwide abortion rights rallies have been scheduled in Australia, for those who would like to show their support by marching in solidarity with the people impacted abroad.
Where and when are the abortion rights protests in Australia?
Perth
Brisbane
Friday, July 1 at 5:30pm at King George Square
More information available on the Facebook event here.
Melbourne
Sydney
Newcastle
Thursday, June 30 at 5:30pm at Newcastle Museum
More information available on the Facebook event here.
Wollongong
Saturday, July 2 at 12pm at Crown Street Mall Ampitheatre
More information available on the Facebook event here.
Adelaide
Friday, July 1 at 5:30pm at Beehive Corner, Rundle Mall.
More information available on the Facebook event here.
Canberra
Hobart
Saturday, July 2 at 11am at Salamanca Markets.
More information available on the Facebook event here.
Since the news broke, many well-known Australian media personalities and influencers including Abbie Chatfield, Maria Thattil, Brooke Blurton and Peaches PRC have also opened up about their own experiences of having an abortion, in a bid to raise awareness about the importance of women having autonomy over their bodies, and encouraging their followers to speak up about the issue.
Whether or not you're able to attend an in-person rally yourself, you'll likely see a lot of information and reactions about the reversal of Roe v. Wade on social media. If this becomes overwhelming or stressful, here are a therapist's tips on how to cope.