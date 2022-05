5 Stories Of What It’s Like To Date As A Plus-Size Woman

But plus-size women often have an entirely different experience with dating than women who are considered straight-size. And to uncover just how different it can be to date as a plus-size person , we spoke to five Refinery29 readers. Some date online, while others choose a more "traditional" route. A few enjoy more casual sexual experiences, while others are happy in their committed relationships. But all of them have dealt with one specific thing: their bodies being at the forefront of the dating conversation. And all of them are ready for that to change. Read their stories ahead.