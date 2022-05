Not to mention this one fact: “There’s no world in which there aren’t abortions,” Jessica L. Rubino, M.D., told The Daily from The New York Times . “Even if we give all the best birth control in the world and all of it works and no one has a failure… Even if we have Medicare for all, there will still be pregnancies where someone just doesn’t want to continue it. … Having a delivery — taking a pregnancy all the way to term — is at least 10 to 12 times more dangerous than having an abortion . When you tell me that I have to do that, that that’s my job, that once I’m pregnant, that’s what’s required of me because there’s a ‘human being’ inside of me, you are sentencing me to a process that is 10 to 12 times more dangerous than the one I want. You are possibly sentencing me to death.” In a followup with Refinery29, Dr. Rubino noted that the 10 to 12 stat is a few years old, and the ratio is even higher now