‘You All Look The Same’: WOC Are Still Being Mistaken For One Another & I Thought We Were Beyond This
My opponent either has me confused for a different Asian-Australian, or she is deliberately misleading people.— Sally Sitou 陈莎莉 - Labor for Reid (@SallySitou) May 11, 2022
Either way, she should apologise.
Having an Everything Everywhere All At Once moment realising people think my new profile pic is really me, etc.— Beverley Wang (@beverleywang) May 12, 2022
Anyway it's all very meta and proves the point, thanks everyone for participating in my debut as a performance artist! pic.twitter.com/DurUveAd87
When I was in 8th grade, my school replaced my yearbook photo with the one other Asian girl.— 🙃 (@spicykchi) April 14, 2022
They could never tell us apart despite us both having completely different body types and faces #WrongAsian #StopAsianHate
The number of #WrongAsian moments I’ve dealt with in the past month really needs to stop. 🤦🏻♀️— Jenn Low (@jennwlow) April 21, 2022
Once, when I worked with another mixed-race Asian American woman, I realized our coworker wasn’t just mistaking me for her or vice versa—she thought that we were one and the same person, that there was only one of us 🤦🏻♀️#WrongAsian— Akemi Johnson (@AkemiJohnson) April 14, 2022
at my old job i was the #wrongAsian twice and both times i corrected them very loudly and in public. both ex-cws acted like my BFF afterwards and would yell out my actual name every time they saw me. "GOOD TO SEE YOU, HANA IN MARKETING NOT FINANCE."— hana (@hanarevilla) April 13, 2022
Seriously, how is this still happening in 2022?— Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) May 11, 2022
I thought we were beyond ‘you all look the same’. https://t.co/iDhCsebq04