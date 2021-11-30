Similar to the familiar full-face sheet mask, the Masque Bar Shield comes in a single-use packet. Inside, there's a thin bio-cellulose sheet soaked in soothing hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and calendula. According to the label, the Masque Bar Shield should only be worn for 20 to 30 minutes, so don't fall asleep wearing it on an overseas flight. But for prolonged mask-wearing occasions, like modern air travel, it seems to make a lot of sense to throw one of these in your carry-on.