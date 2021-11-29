Looking For A Sugar Momma Relationship? Here’s How To Avoid The Scams

Sugar dating burst onto our radars in the last couple years. While some people are very open about their experiences as a sugar baby, sugar daddy, or sugar momma, there isn't a lot of reliable information out there about what the best apps and websites are for meeting people interested in this particular dating arrangement. A good sudy (a website or app for people to find sugar mommas or sugar daddies) is hard to find, but we dove deep into the internet to find which ones are the best and how to spot the fakes.
People pursue sugar dating for all number of reasons, though many have a common theme: they are all looking for a relationship that is on their terms. "If I’m being truly honest, and maybe this is something my therapist would agree with, but I guess I wanted to have my cake and eat it too," one sugar momma told Refinery29.
The trouble with trying to find a sugar dating arrangement online is that many of them are scams. A quick search in the app store produces countless apps for sugar mommas, but many apps have a suspiciously high number of nearly identical reviews. We found that some of the best options were in front of us all along. Click through to see several new and familiar apps and websites for sugar dating that aren't secretly scams.