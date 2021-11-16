Why Some Astrologers Don’t Believe In Zodiac Cusps

We asked for Jenna's birth chart to figure out exactly where her Aquarian energy was coming from. Turns out, out she's not just a Capricorn sun — she, a Capricorn moon, rising, and Mercury as well. But she does have two planets in Aquarius: Mars and Uranus. Mars is the Planet of Aggression, and it peeks out in how you assert yourself (and in your sex life). Jenna might feel connected to her inner water bearer during moments of passion. Uranus, on the other hand, shows up in how you rebel; if the planet resides in Aquarius, you may be more concerned with humanitarian causes. Jenna says she still thinks of herself as a cusp, because she feels like an Aquarius in some ways — but knowing what she knows about her birth chart, when people ask her sign, she'll start saying Capricorn.