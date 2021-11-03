PSA: JSHealth Has Officially Launched A Vegan, Cruelty-Free Skincare Range

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The cult-favourite Australian vitamin brand JSHealth is officially making its foray into the skincare space with a 4-step skincare system called JSHealth Skin.
Launching today, the range was developed to suit all skin types and consists of a balancing vitamin cleanser, a pro-collagen vitamin serum, a luminous vitamin oil and a probiotic vitamin moisturiser, all formulated with JSHealth's bespoke blend of ingredients including vitamin C, vitamin B5, marine polyphenols (seaweed extract), calendula, vitamin E, grapeseed oil and frankincense (aka the 'JSH-V7 complex').
Each product took two years to research and develop, and is designed to support collagen production, strengthen and protect the skin barrier, and minimise the signs of ageing and skin damage.
“JSHealth Vitamins Skin collection is a natural extension of what we do best — showing you yet another way to experience the power of vitamins. Our passion for how they can support us internally sparked us to take a dive into the science behind using vitamins topically for skin health and ageing support," explains founder Jessica Sepel.
The range is also vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in eco-conscious packaging, so it's great if you're looking to minimise your environmental footprint. Ahead, we break down JSHealth's new 4-step skincare system.