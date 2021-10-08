What’s interesting about Never Been Kissed is that it’s simultaneously self-aware that Mr. Coulson’s behaviour is wrong, even as it glosses it over during the big finale. After reviewing the footage from Josie’s hidden camera, Josie’s editor Gus (John C. Reilly) — who, ironically, ends up in an interoffice relationship with his subordinate — tells her that this is the story: An adult teacher using As You Like it to flirt with a student he believes to be 17 years old. His indignant storm-out after she outs herself as a reporter in her twenties made me laugh out loud this time around. How can he be upset? This guy just found out that the girl he was developing feelings for is actually age-appropriate. If anything, he should be celebrating. (“What, you were hoping I’d be happy?” he says. “Because all of a sudden I’d be allowed to be attracted to you?” Dude. Yes!)