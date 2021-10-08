Amid The Pandemic, Seeing Myself

For so long, my face was meant for the eyes of the world, as if extending an invitation. Yes, I wanted to appear beautiful. Makeup seemed a necessary part of the equation. It wouldn’t be honest to say that I’d put on makeup to please myself, though to say that I only wore it with the goal of winning admiration from others would also be imprecise. It was both — an impossible logic, but one I navigated as honestly as I could, examining the desire to grow more confident, less wobbly; trying to decipher what was real and what was performance. It was work — like writing, like teaching, like anything else we do to touch the unseen corridors between the interior and the exterior, finding a way to map those transactions and compromises between our minds, our bodies, and how we live there. I wanted to be looked at, but more so I wanted to be seen — the possibility of connection, to take in another’s gaze, and then, to look back.